Friendz (FDZ) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $126,448.00

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. During the last week, Friendz has traded up 57.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Friendz token can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Friendz has a market capitalization of $545,062.35 and $126,448.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001512 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00040723 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006278 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $713.77 or 0.05951759 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004734 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002811 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004102 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00036995 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00019611 BTC.

About Friendz

FDZ is a token. Its genesis date was January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,131,842,156 tokens and its circulating supply is 523,208,442 tokens. The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO. Friendz’s official website is friendz.io. Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Friendz

Friendz can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Friendz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Friendz using one of the exchanges listed above.

