Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Raymond James

Stock analysts at Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.05% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on FTDR. BidaskClub lowered shares of Frontdoor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frontdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Frontdoor from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Frontdoor from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Frontdoor in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.43.

NASDAQ FTDR opened at $43.57 on Tuesday. Frontdoor has a 1 year low of $30.06 and a 1 year high of $53.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.39.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. Frontdoor had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 89.59%. Equities research analysts predict that Frontdoor will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in Frontdoor by 3.0% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 10,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Frontdoor by 5.1% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Frontdoor by 61.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Frontdoor by 2.9% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its stake in Frontdoor by 8.6% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter.

Frontdoor Company Profile

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of components of up to 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as central heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems.

