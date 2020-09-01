Frontier Lithium (CVE:FL) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Frontier Lithium Inc (CVE:FL) fell 2.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. 66,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 69,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $33.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.50.

About Frontier Lithium (CVE:FL)

Frontier Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for lithium, tantalum, rubidium, and cesium metals. It holds interests the PAK Lithium Project covering 6,976 hectares of area located in northwestern Ontario, Canada. Frontier Lithium Inc has a strategic partnership agreement with XPS Expert Process Solutions to develop a process to refine spodumene concentrate into lithium hydroxide.

