Fujitsu Ltd (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Short Interest Update

Fujitsu Ltd (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 45,200 shares, a growth of 159.8% from the July 30th total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fujitsu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of Fujitsu stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.27. 24,817 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,643. The stock has a market cap of $26.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.91. Fujitsu has a 12 month low of $14.40 and a 12 month high of $27.79.

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. Fujitsu had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $7.46 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Fujitsu will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Fujitsu Limited operates as an information and communication technology (ICT) company. The company's Technology Solutions segment offers system integration services, including system construction and business applications; consulting services; front-end technologies comprising ATMs, point-of-sale systems, etc.; and outsourcing services, including datacenters, ICT and application operation/management, SaaS, business process outsourcing, etc.

