FunFair Market Cap Achieves $34.45 Million (FUN)

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. One FunFair token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Radar Relay, HitBTC, OKEx and ABCC. FunFair has a total market capitalization of $34.45 million and $2.31 million worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, FunFair has traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FunFair alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008326 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00134311 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $203.46 or 0.01689933 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.58 or 0.00195821 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00000830 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.72 or 0.00180410 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 28.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.82 or 0.00214489 BTC.

FunFair Profile

FunFair’s launch date was June 15th, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,548,879,189 tokens. FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech. The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech. FunFair’s official website is funfair.io.

FunFair Token Trading

FunFair can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, LATOKEN, HitBTC, C2CX, Vebitcoin, Gate.io, Binance, ABCC, ZB.COM, OKEx, Livecoin, Ethfinex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FunFair should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FunFair using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FunFair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FunFair and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.