Fusion (FSN) Market Cap Tops $25.03 Million

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. One Fusion token can now be purchased for approximately $0.54 or 0.00004537 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, IDEX, Hotbit and Cobinhood. Fusion has a total market cap of $25.03 million and approximately $2.70 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Fusion has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DAO.Casino (BET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11,738.65 or 0.98612639 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sharkcoin (SAK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Fusion Token Profile

Fusion (FSN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 20th, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 63,907,280 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,337,524 tokens. The official message board for Fusion is medium.com/@fusionprotocol. The official website for Fusion is fusion.org. The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Fusion Token Trading

Fusion can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Cobinhood, Hotbit, IDEX, Liquid and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fusion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

