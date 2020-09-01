FuzeX Reaches Market Cap of $560,581.69 (FXT)

FuzeX (CURRENCY:FXT) traded 22.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 1st. FuzeX has a market capitalization of $560,581.69 and $3,244.00 worth of FuzeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FuzeX token can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Allbit, COSS, Coinbe and Token Store. Over the last week, FuzeX has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008418 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00135816 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $200.80 or 0.01688636 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.29 or 0.00212699 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0985 or 0.00000828 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00178910 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00172538 BTC.

About FuzeX

FuzeX launched on January 13th, 2018. FuzeX’s total supply is 1,087,156,610 tokens and its circulating supply is 915,627,153 tokens. The official website for FuzeX is fuzex.co. FuzeX’s official Twitter account is @fuzex_co. FuzeX’s official message board is medium.com/fuzex.

FuzeX Token Trading

FuzeX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store, Coinbe, CoinBene, Allbit, COSS, Livecoin, IDEX, CPDAX, HitBTC and Cobinhood. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FuzeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FuzeX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FuzeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

