FY2020 EPS Estimates for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Cut by Analyst

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) – Barrington Research reduced their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Copart in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 31st. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $2.26 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.29. Barrington Research currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Copart’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cfra dropped their price objective on Copart from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Truist upped their price objective on Copart from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, August 24th. Stephens upped their price objective on Copart from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Copart from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Copart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.30.

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $103.32 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.65. Copart has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $104.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a PE ratio of 35.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Liaw sold 94,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total value of $7,672,184.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,334 shares in the company, valued at $4,744,304.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CPRT. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Copart by 42.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Copart by 57.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Copart by 1,157.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Copart by 115.0% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

