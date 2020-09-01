FYDcoin Price Hits $0.0011 on Major Exchanges (FYD)

FYDcoin (CURRENCY:FYD) traded 31.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. FYDcoin has a total market capitalization of $519,391.84 and $3,728.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, FYDcoin has traded down 25.4% against the dollar. One FYDcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FYDcoin alerts:

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000852 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001438 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000082 BTC.

FYDcoin Coin Profile

FYDcoin (FYD) is a coin. Its launch date was March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 500,995,686 coins and its circulating supply is 480,328,586 coins. The official message board for FYDcoin is medium.com/@fydcoin. FYDcoin’s official website is www.fydcoin.com.

FYDcoin Coin Trading

FYDcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FYDcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FYDcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FYDcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FYDcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FYDcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.