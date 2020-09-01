Galenfeha Inc (OTCMKTS:GLFH) Short Interest Up 322.2% in August

Galenfeha Inc (OTCMKTS:GLFH) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 322.2% from the July 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

GLFH traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.02. The stock had a trading volume of 423,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,319. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.02. Galenfeha has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.06.

About Galenfeha

Galenfeha, Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on developing technologies for engineering, manufacturers, and product life cycles; and exploring investments in private and public sectors. Previously, the company provided engineering services and alternative power products primarily to natural gas producers and various industries in Texas and Louisiana.

