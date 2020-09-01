GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Given “Overweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLPEY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday.

GLPEY has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

Shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.30. 63,397 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,857. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.81. GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $8.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

About GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as oil and natural gas integrated operator worldwide. It explores, develops, and produces hydrocarbons in approximately 50 projects with proved, probable, and possible reserves of 755 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company also engages in the refining, retail, and wholesale marketing of oil products; operation of oil products storage and transportation infrastructure; and operation of 1,459 service stations in Portugal, Spain, and Africa.

