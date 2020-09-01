GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR’s (GLPEY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLPEY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GLPEY. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS GLPEY traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.30. The company had a trading volume of 63,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.81. GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $8.83. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.12, a PEG ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.85.

About GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as oil and natural gas integrated operator worldwide. It explores, develops, and produces hydrocarbons in approximately 50 projects with proved, probable, and possible reserves of 755 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company also engages in the refining, retail, and wholesale marketing of oil products; operation of oil products storage and transportation infrastructure; and operation of 1,459 service stations in Portugal, Spain, and Africa.

