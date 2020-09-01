Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst (NYSE:GNT) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.12

Shares of Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst (NYSE:GNT) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.12 and traded as high as $5.23. Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst shares last traded at $5.16, with a volume of 79,500 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.80.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.98%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GNT. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 61,261 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 22,442 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,940 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,998 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 971,656 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after acquiring an additional 7,053 shares during the period.

About Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst (NYSE:GNT)

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.

