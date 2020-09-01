Garlicoin Price Tops $0.0026 (GRLC)

Garlicoin (CURRENCY:GRLC) traded 13.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 1st. One Garlicoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges including Nanex, CoinFalcon, Trade Satoshi and CryptoBridge. Over the last seven days, Garlicoin has traded 15.1% higher against the US dollar. Garlicoin has a total market cap of $157,247.45 and $27.00 worth of Garlicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Garlicoin Coin Profile

Garlicoin is a Scrypt-adaptive-N (ASIC resistant) coin that uses the

Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Garlicoin’s total supply is 59,609,962 coins. The official website for Garlicoin is garlicoin.io. Garlicoin’s official Twitter account is @Garliccoin. The Reddit community for Garlicoin is /r/garlicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Garlicoin Coin Trading

Garlicoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinFalcon, Nanex and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Garlicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Garlicoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Garlicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

