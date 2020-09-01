Garrison Capital (NASDAQ:GARS) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.39

Garrison Capital Inc (NASDAQ:GARS)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.39 and traded as high as $3.52. Garrison Capital shares last traded at $3.48, with a volume of 30,900 shares traded.

GARS has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Garrison Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Garrison Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th.

Get Garrison Capital alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 13.02, a quick ratio of 13.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.22. The firm has a market cap of $56.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.63.

Garrison Capital (NASDAQ:GARS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The investment management company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). Garrison Capital had a positive return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 156.99%. The business had revenue of $7.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 million. Equities analysts expect that Garrison Capital Inc will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Garrison Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.95%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GARS. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Garrison Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,229,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Garrison Capital by 207.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,777 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 39,631 shares during the period. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Garrison Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.48% of the company’s stock.

About Garrison Capital (NASDAQ:GARS)

Garrison Capital Inc is a business development company specializing in investments primarily in the debt and equity of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loans, one-stop senior secured or unitranche loans, subordinated or mezzanine loans, unsecured consumer loans and to a lesser extent, selected equity co-investments in middle-market companies, warrants and minority equity securities in United States middle-market companies.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Garrison Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garrison Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.