Gas (GAS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $21.59 Million

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 1st. One Gas token can currently be bought for approximately $2.13 or 0.00017747 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gas has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar. Gas has a total market cap of $21.59 million and $5.93 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Gas alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008336 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002437 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00132075 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $201.13 or 0.01674421 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.63 or 0.00196724 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00000831 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.00 or 0.00174837 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 33.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.65 or 0.00221860 BTC.

Gas Profile

Gas’ genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. The official website for Gas is neo.org. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Gas Token Trading

Gas can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.