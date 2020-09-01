Gazprom PAO (EDR) (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) Upgraded to Buy at VTB Capital

Gazprom PAO (EDR) (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) was upgraded by equities researchers at VTB Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group raised Gazprom PAO (EDR) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

OTCMKTS OGZPY opened at $4.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $58.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.35. Gazprom PAO has a 1-year low of $3.94 and a 1-year high of $8.50.

Gazprom PAO (EDR) (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The energy company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.23 billion during the quarter. Gazprom PAO (EDR) had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 3.90%.

About Gazprom PAO (EDR)

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom, an energy company, engages in the geological exploration, production, processing, storage, transportation, and sale of gas, gas condensates, and oil in Russia and internationally. The company operates through Production of Gas, Transportation, Distribution of Gas, Gas Storage, Production of Crude Oil and Gas Condensate, Refining, and Electric and Heat Energy Generation and Sales segments.

