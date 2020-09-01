GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $36.38

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.38 and traded as high as $36.62. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $36.58, with a volume of 2,955 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GEAGY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.01. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.53 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft had a negative return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GEAGY)

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

