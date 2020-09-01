Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 165.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 533,252 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 332,152 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.85% of Generac worth $65,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 1,240.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 158.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Get Generac alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GNRC. Northcoast Research raised shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $113.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Generac from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Generac in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Generac currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.17.

GNRC stock opened at $189.98 on Tuesday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.99 and a 52-week high of $192.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.03.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.48. Generac had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.25%. The business had revenue of $546.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Generac news, EVP Erik Wilde sold 10,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total value of $1,181,470.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,832,028.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.63, for a total transaction of $623,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 676,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,279,791.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,292 shares of company stock worth $1,827,620. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

Recommended Story: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.