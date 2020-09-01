GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) Stock Price Down 7.5%

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) shares dropped 7.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.98 and last traded at $12.00. Approximately 1,633,937 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 2,182,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.97.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GNMK shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of GenMark Diagnostics from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of GenMark Diagnostics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.58.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.62. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $930.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.84 and a beta of 3.07.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $40.09 million for the quarter. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 26.51% and a negative return on equity of 93.75%. On average, equities research analysts predict that GenMark Diagnostics, Inc will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John Frederick Ek sold 2,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total value of $40,419.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 231,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,610,838.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Alan Baer Maderazo sold 2,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total transaction of $30,118.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,185.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 205,862 shares of company stock valued at $3,168,307 over the last ninety days. 3.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in GenMark Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in GenMark Diagnostics by 33.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in GenMark Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. 96.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

