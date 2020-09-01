Genting Malaysia Bhd (OTCMKTS:GMALF) Short Interest Update

Genting Malaysia Bhd (OTCMKTS:GMALF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a decline of 52.6% from the July 30th total of 32,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of Genting Malaysia Bhd stock remained flat at $$0.61 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.69. Genting Malaysia Bhd has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $0.62.

Get Genting Malaysia Bhd alerts:

About Genting Malaysia Bhd

Genting Malaysia Berhad operates in the leisure and hospitality business covering theme parks, gaming, hotels, seaside resorts, and entertainment in Malaysia, the United Kingdom, Egypt, the United States, and the Bahamas. It operates through Leisure & Hospitality, and Properties segments. The Leisure & Hospitality segment comprises integrated resort activities, which include gaming, hotels, food and beverage, theme parks, and retail and entertainment attractions, as well as tours and travel related, and other supporting services.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Genting Malaysia Bhd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genting Malaysia Bhd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.