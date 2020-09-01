GeoDB (GEO) One Day Trading Volume Hits $668,057.00

GeoDB (CURRENCY:GEO) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. Over the last seven days, GeoDB has traded 22.7% lower against the US dollar. GeoDB has a total market capitalization of $4.42 million and $668,057.00 worth of GeoDB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GeoDB token can currently be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00002951 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001522 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00040643 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006269 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $716.90 or 0.05962471 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00004863 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002809 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004094 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00037041 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00019381 BTC.

GeoDB Token Profile

GeoDB (GEO) is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2013. GeoDB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,443,271 tokens. The official website for GeoDB is www.geodb.com. GeoDB’s official message board is medium.com/@GeoDataBlock. GeoDB’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GeoDB

GeoDB can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoDB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoDB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GeoDB using one of the exchanges listed above.

