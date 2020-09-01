GeoPark Ltd (NYSE:GPRK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of GeoPark Ltd (NYSE:GPRK) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GPRK shares. Eight Capital upgraded shares of GeoPark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of GeoPark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GeoPark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of GeoPark in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bradesco Corretora initiated coverage on shares of GeoPark in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

Get GeoPark alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Compass Group LLC raised its stake in shares of GeoPark by 24.3% during the first quarter. Compass Group LLC now owns 5,882,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,898 shares during the period. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of GeoPark during the 1st quarter valued at $2,385,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of GeoPark by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 849,540 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,993,000 after acquiring an additional 219,532 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of GeoPark by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,564,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,319,000 after acquiring an additional 175,586 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GeoPark during the 2nd quarter valued at $795,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPRK opened at $8.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.28. GeoPark has a fifty-two week low of $5.44 and a fifty-two week high of $22.62. The company has a market cap of $545.84 million, a P/E ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.32.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.17. GeoPark had a negative net margin of 20.64% and a positive return on equity of 21.60%. Research analysts forecast that GeoPark will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

GeoPark Company Profile

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Peru, Argentina, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2017, the company had working and/or economic interests in 24 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.

Further Reading: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for GeoPark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeoPark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.