Giant Trading Down 6.6% Over Last 7 Days (GIC)

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. During the last week, Giant has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar. Giant has a total market cap of $147,946.74 and $8,237.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.48 or 0.00441759 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00021115 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00011299 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002372 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00011980 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000281 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000297 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001174 BTC.

Giant Profile

Giant is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. Giant’s total supply is 8,249,561 coins. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Giant’s official website is giantpay.network.

Giant Coin Trading

Giant can be bought or sold on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Giant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Giant using one of the exchanges listed above.

