Gifto Price Up 6.2% Over Last Week (GTO)

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. One Gifto token can now be bought for $0.0139 or 0.00000116 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Kryptono, Kyber Network and Bibox. Gifto has a total market cap of $10.34 million and $5.60 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Gifto has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008352 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00134416 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $202.11 or 0.01684343 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.12 or 0.00209330 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00000831 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00186306 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00226322 BTC.

Gifto Token Profile

Gifto launched on December 14th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 746,004,035 tokens. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gifto’s official website is gifto.io. The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Gifto Token Trading

Gifto can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono, Bibox, BiteBTC, CoinTiger, Bittrex, Bancor Network, Bithumb, CPDAX, Kyber Network, Upbit, OKEx, Allbit, Binance, Coinnest and Cobinhood. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gifto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gifto using one of the exchanges listed above.

