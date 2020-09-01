Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) Shares Sold by Guardian Capital LP

Guardian Capital LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,808,448 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 718,577 shares during the period. Gildan Activewear makes up about 1.1% of Guardian Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Guardian Capital LP owned about 1.42% of Gildan Activewear worth $43,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,749,728 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $175,447,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260,720 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 765.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,177,876 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,148 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 1st quarter valued at $15,945,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 224.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,651,448 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $21,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,062 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 162.4% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,200,882 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,323,000 after purchasing an additional 743,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Shares of Gildan Activewear stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.92. 655,083 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,019,634. Gildan Activewear Inc has a 1 year low of $9.42 and a 1 year high of $37.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,023.01 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.78). Gildan Activewear had a negative net margin of 10.14% and a positive return on equity of 0.37%. The firm had revenue of $229.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Gildan Activewear Inc will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GIL shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.15.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL).

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.