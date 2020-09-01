Glassbridge Enterprises (OTCMKTS:GLAE) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Shares of Glassbridge Enterprises Inc (OTCMKTS:GLAE) fell 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $60.00 and last traded at $60.00. 23 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 219% from the average session volume of 7 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.20.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Glassbridge Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th.

The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.32.

Glassbridge Enterprises (OTCMKTS:GLAE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The company reported ($507.69) EPS for the quarter.

Glassbridge Enterprises Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GLAE)

GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides enterprise data storage and asset management services worldwide. The company provides solid-state optimized unified hybrid storage systems, secure automated archive solutions, and high-density enterprise storage arrays for various applications, including virtual machine storage, cloud storage, database, surveillance, bulk storage, backup and recovery, and disaster recovery and archive.

