GLI Finance (LON:GLIF) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.22

The stock has a market cap of $6.71 million and a P/E ratio of -0.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2.27 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3.22.

About GLI Finance (LON:GLIF)

GLI Finance Limited provides finance to small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs). The Company’s objective is to produce a stable and predictable dividend yield, with long-term preservation of net asset value, and its investment policy is to invest primarily in senior secured loans. The Company provides loans to SMEs through various finance platforms.

