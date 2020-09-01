Global Arena Holding Inc (OTCMKTS:GAHC) Short Interest Down 91.0% in August

Global Arena Holding Inc (OTCMKTS:GAHC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 40,000 shares, a decline of 91.0% from the July 30th total of 442,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,952,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS GAHC traded up $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,639,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,422,511. Global Arena has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.02.

About Global Arena

Global Arena Holding Inc, through its subsidiary, Global Election Services, Inc, provides technology-enabled election services primarily for organized labor associations in the United States. The company is based in New York, New York.

