Global Healthcare REIT, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBCS) Short Interest Down 50.0% in August

Global Healthcare REIT, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBCS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the July 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Global Healthcare REIT stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.15. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,506. Global Healthcare REIT has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.19.

About Global Healthcare REIT

Global Healthcare REIT, Inc (the Company or Global) was organized with the intent of operating as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for the purpose of investing in real estate and other assets related to the healthcare industry. Prior to the Company changing its name to Global Healthcare REIT, Inc on September 30, 2013, the Company was known as Global Casinos, Inc Global Casinos, Inc operated two gaming casinos which were split-off and sold on September 30, 2013.

