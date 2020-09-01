Global X Southeast Asia ETF (NYSEARCA:ASEA) Trading Down 0.6%

Global X Southeast Asia ETF (NYSEARCA:ASEA) shares fell 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.41 and last traded at $12.45. 6,763 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 5,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.53.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.35.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X Southeast Asia ETF stock. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in Global X Southeast Asia ETF (NYSEARCA:ASEA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI owned about 0.20% of Global X Southeast Asia ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

