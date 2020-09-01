Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:QDIV) Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:QDIV) fell 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.86 and last traded at $22.86. 65 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $22.95.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.51.

Further Reading: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.