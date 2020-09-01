Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Globus Maritime Ltd (NASDAQ:GLBS)’s stock price fell 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. 7,012,800 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 6,949,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $890,000.00, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.16 and its 200 day moving average is $0.46.

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 12th. The shipping company reported ($1.55) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.29 million for the quarter. Globus Maritime had a negative return on equity of 90.59% and a negative net margin of 312.32%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Globus Maritime stock. Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in Globus Maritime Ltd (NASDAQ:GLBS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,776,735 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,000. Globus Maritime comprises about 0.3% of Sabby Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Sabby Management LLC owned 74.44% of Globus Maritime as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated five vessels with a total carrying capacity of 300.571 deadweight tonnage.

