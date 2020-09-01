Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) Short Interest Update

Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,300,000 shares, a drop of 45.5% from the July 30th total of 4,220,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GMED shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Globus Medical from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Globus Medical from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Globus Medical from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Northland Securities raised Globus Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globus Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.07.

In other news, Director Robert Andrew Douglas acquired 690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.75 per share, with a total value of $32,947.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,372.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kelly Huller sold 9,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $462,876.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,876. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GMED. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Globus Medical by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,547,321 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $108,338,000 after acquiring an additional 8,783 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,580,884 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $67,235,000 after purchasing an additional 115,589 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its stake in Globus Medical by 1,092.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,546,329 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $65,765,000 after buying an additional 1,416,698 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Globus Medical by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,454,177 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $61,846,000 after buying an additional 4,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 1,374,710 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $58,467,000 after buying an additional 154,586 shares during the last quarter. 66.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GMED traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.84. 521,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 988,466. Globus Medical has a 1 year low of $33.41 and a 1 year high of $60.15. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.09, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.59.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical device company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.18. Globus Medical had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $148.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.77 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Globus Medical will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

