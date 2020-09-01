Glori Energy Inc (OTCMKTS:GLRI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Glori Energy Inc (OTCMKTS:GLRI) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 96.6% from the July 30th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

GLRI stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.01. 21,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,565. Glori Energy has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.02.

About Glori Energy

Glori Energy Inc, an energy technology and oil production company, provides services to third party exploration and production companies in North America and Brazil. It operates through Oil and Gas, and AERO Services segments. The Oil and Gas segment produces and develops oil and natural gas interests.

