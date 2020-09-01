GMO Internet Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOYF) Short Interest Update

GMO Internet Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOYF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 102,900 shares, a decline of 47.0% from the July 30th total of 194,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 38.1 days.

OTCMKTS GMOYF traded up $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.81. The company had a trading volume of 8,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,455. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.98 and its 200-day moving average is $23.05. GMO Internet has a one year low of $13.60 and a one year high of $29.57.

Get GMO Internet alerts:

GMO Internet Company Profile

GMO Internet, Inc provides various Internet services worldwide. It operates through Internet Infrastructure, Online Advertising and Media, Internet Finance, and Cryptocurrency segments. It offers Internet infrastructure services in the areas of domain, hosting, cloud, security, payments, e-commerce support, connection, Website creation support, marketing support, community, contents, and IoT.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for GMO Internet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMO Internet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.