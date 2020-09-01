Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Upgraded to “Buy” by DNB Markets

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) was upgraded by analysts at DNB Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on GLNG. BidaskClub raised Golar LNG from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Golar LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Golar LNG from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Golar LNG has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.93.

Get Golar LNG alerts:

GLNG opened at $10.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Golar LNG has a 12 month low of $4.54 and a 12 month high of $15.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.02.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Golar LNG by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,836 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 5,340 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Golar LNG by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,177 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 6,649 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Golar LNG by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,013,850 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $39,510,000 after purchasing an additional 268,910 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Golar LNG by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 627,701 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,946,000 after purchasing an additional 70,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Golar LNG during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, and liquefaction of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects.

Recommended Story: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.