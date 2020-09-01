Goldman Sachs Group Boosts CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target to $86.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its target price upped by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CSX. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of CSX from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of CSX from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CSX from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of CSX from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.78.

CSX stock opened at $76.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $58.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. CSX has a twelve month low of $46.81 and a twelve month high of $80.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.07.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 24.24%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CSX will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 20,500 shares of CSX stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total transaction of $1,478,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 152,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,002,638.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 25,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total transaction of $1,888,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,567,143.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,336 shares of company stock worth $6,140,916. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 147.8% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 503 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in CSX during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in CSX by 55.9% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 491 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in CSX during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 73.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

