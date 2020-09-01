Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 261,345 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,245,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 261,345 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.99% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $66,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 38,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 312,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,305,000 after buying an additional 6,457 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 184,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,907,000 after buying an additional 18,382 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 669,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,765,000 after buying an additional 56,083 shares during the last quarter. 71.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Michael Ritz sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $78,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OHI opened at $30.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.34. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a twelve month low of $13.33 and a twelve month high of $45.22.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.32). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 39.17% and a return on equity of 9.22%. Sell-side analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.65%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 87.30%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on OHI shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, June 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. increased their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors to $26.54 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Omega Healthcare Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.59.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

