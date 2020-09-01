Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Position in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 24.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,130,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 372,766 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Maxim Integrated Products worth $68,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MXIM. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the first quarter worth $49,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the second quarter worth $50,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 18.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 48.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 491.5% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MXIM opened at $68.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 4.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.88. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.93 and a 12 month high of $73.52.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $545.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.66 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 29.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.96%.

In other news, VP Jon Imperato sold 2,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.13, for a total value of $150,703.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Vivek Jain sold 4,302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total value of $260,400.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 118,312 shares of company stock valued at $8,029,985. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays upgraded Maxim Integrated Products from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Maxim Integrated Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.24.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

