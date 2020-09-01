Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 97,247 Shares of Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,267,651 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97,247 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.05% of Sanofi worth $64,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 373,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,075,000 after buying an additional 64,884 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 6,119 shares during the period. Snow Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 10,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 3,436 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sanofi in the 2nd quarter valued at $887,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 118,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the period. 7.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $50.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.88. Sanofi SA has a 12-month low of $37.62 and a 12-month high of $55.00.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $9.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.94 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 12.20%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sanofi SA will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Sanofi to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanofi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

In other Sanofi news, major shareholder Sanofi sold 120,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.48, for a total value of $71,837,410.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

