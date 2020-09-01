Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 112,065 Shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 994,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 112,065 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.62% of QTS Realty Trust worth $63,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in QTS Realty Trust by 151.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in QTS Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in QTS Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in QTS Realty Trust by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have weighed in on QTS. Raymond James upgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.50.

QTS opened at $67.82 on Tuesday. QTS Realty Trust Inc has a twelve month low of $42.64 and a twelve month high of $72.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 0.54.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.63). QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $131.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that QTS Realty Trust Inc will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 71.48%.

In other news, Director Scott D. Miller sold 35,469 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.48, for a total value of $2,535,324.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,249,623.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey H. Berson sold 16,958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total transaction of $1,161,792.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,135.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,844 shares of company stock valued at $5,741,937 in the last ninety days. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QTS Realty Trust Company Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

