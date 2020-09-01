Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 75,691 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 569,649 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 75,691 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.03% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $62,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,353,827 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,771,000 after purchasing an additional 387,575 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,225,431 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $245,554,000 after purchasing an additional 363,015 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,507,363 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,344,000 after purchasing an additional 36,118 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 825,985 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,386,000 after purchasing an additional 142,652 shares during the period. Finally, Sarissa Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 765,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,301,000 after purchasing an additional 321,500 shares during the period. 92.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $134.39 on Tuesday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 1-year low of $86.88 and a 1-year high of $154.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $118.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 5.62 and a quick ratio of 5.39. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.19.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.60. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $562.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on JAZZ. Morgan Stanley upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.59.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

