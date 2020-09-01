Goldman Sachs Group Raises Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Price Target to $235.00

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group from $213.00 to $235.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “conviction-buy” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.57% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on NSC. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Argus reduced their price target on Norfolk Southern from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $201.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.64.

NSC stock opened at $212.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.21. Norfolk Southern has a 1 year low of $112.62 and a 1 year high of $219.88. The firm has a market cap of $59.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.69.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 20.47%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO James A. Squires sold 2,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.68, for a total transaction of $506,836.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,387,524.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 1,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total value of $376,391.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,327,819.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,811 shares of company stock worth $12,655,917. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth about $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. CX Institutional raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 128.4% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 185 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 66.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

