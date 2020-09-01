Graft (GRFT) Trading Up 0.8% Over Last Week

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded 31.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. One Graft coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and TradeOgre. Graft has a market cap of $141,837.48 and approximately $41.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Graft has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Graft alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $96.75 or 0.00806726 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004165 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003181 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 37.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000183 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000751 BTC.

About Graft

GRFT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. Graft’s official website is www.graft.network. Graft’s official message board is medium.com/@graftnetwork. The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork.

Graft Coin Trading

Graft can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graft directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graft should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graft using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Graft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graft and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.