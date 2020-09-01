Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.42

Gran Tierra Energy Inc (TSE:GTE) (NYSEMKT:GTE) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.42 and traded as low as $0.38. Gran Tierra Energy shares last traded at $0.38, with a volume of 590,093 shares trading hands.

GTE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$0.30 to C$0.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Gran Tierra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$1.00 to C$0.60 in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$0.50 to C$0.55 in a research note on Friday, July 17th.

Get Gran Tierra Energy alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $150.46 million and a PE ratio of -0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.42 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.53.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile (TSE:GTE)

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia. As of December 31, 2017, the company had total proved undeveloped reserves of 19.6 million barrels of oil equivalent. Gran Tierra Energy Inc was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Gran Tierra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gran Tierra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.