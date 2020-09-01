Granada Gold Mine (CVE:GGM) Shares Gap Up to $0.23

Shares of Granada Gold Mine Inc (CVE:GGM) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.23, but opened at $0.26. Granada Gold Mine shares last traded at $0.26, with a volume of 76,000 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $17.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.18 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.15.

About Granada Gold Mine (CVE:GGM)

Granada Gold Mine Inc, a junior natural resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold and silver deposits. The company focuses on the Granada gold mine, which comprises 2 mining leases and 50 mining claims covering an area of 1,468 hectares located in Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec.

