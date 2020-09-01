Grand Canyon Education’s (LOPE) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Barrington Research in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $110.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. BidaskClub downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Sidoti initiated coverage on Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Grand Canyon Education presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.50.

NASDAQ:LOPE traded up $4.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $98.75. 29,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,182. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.10. Grand Canyon Education has a twelve month low of $57.89 and a twelve month high of $129.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.59.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.14. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 31.11%. The firm had revenue of $185.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Dilek Marsh sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.26, for a total value of $198,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,560,113.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.94% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

