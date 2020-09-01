Graviocoin One Day Trading Volume Tops $3,761.00 (GIO)

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. One Graviocoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. Graviocoin has a total market cap of $422,752.26 and approximately $3,761.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008421 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00133779 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $202.37 or 0.01703420 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.20 or 0.00212122 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000827 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.15 or 0.00178050 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00175783 BTC.

Graviocoin Profile

Graviocoin’s total supply is 1,346,729,273 coins and its circulating supply is 1,144,934,272 coins. Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Graviocoin

Graviocoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviocoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graviocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

