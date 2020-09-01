Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $13.19

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.19 and traded as high as $13.40. Gray Television shares last traded at $13.00, with a volume of 100 shares.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Gray Television from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th.

Get Gray Television alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.53.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Gray Television had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $451.00 million for the quarter.

About Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A)

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

Further Reading: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.